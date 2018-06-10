Watch a total lunar eclipse

31 Jan 2018 Total Lunar Eclipse animation from Colin Legg on Vimeo.

One of our favorite astrophotographers on the planet, Colin Legg of Australia, wrote to EarthSky to say:

I finally processed all the images I took of the January 31, 2018 total lunar eclipse … all 4,460!

The result is the video on this page. Lunar eclipses typically last a couple of hours, as Earth’s shadow slowly inches across the moon’s face, covers the moon completely and then slowly withdraws. This video gives you that experience, in only 37 seconds! Enjoy.

Thank you, Colin!

