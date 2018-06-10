Watch a total lunar eclipse

31 Jan 2018 Total Lunar Eclipse animation from Colin Legg on Vimeo.
One of our favorite astrophotographers on the planet, Colin Legg of Australia, wrote to EarthSky to say:
I finally processed all the images I took of the January 31, 2018 total lunar eclipse … all 4,460!
The result is the video on this page. Lunar eclipses typically last a couple of hours, as Earth’s shadow slowly inches across the moon’s face, covers the moon completely and then slowly withdraws. This video gives you that experience, in only 37 seconds! Enjoy.
Thank you, Colin!
Visit Colin Legg Photography on Facebook
The January 31, 2018 eclipse was a super Blue Moon eclipse
See it! Super Blue Moon eclipse photos
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.