Just before sunrise in early September, 2022, you can still find Venus very low in the east before sunrise. It’ll appear near the star Regulus in Leo the Lion around September 4, 5 and 6.
Venus is the brightest planet and can be seen very low in the sky. Regulus is fainter, but still one of the brightest stars. On one of these mornings, it’ll pop into view for you.
And Venus? It’s now heading toward the sunrise glare, as Regulus is pulling out of the glare. Venus will pass 0.8 degrees north of Regulus on September 5.
Venus will soon pass behind the sun
Afterward, if you watch the eastern sky before sunrise, you’ll find that – one morning – Venus will be gone, too close to the sunrise to see (really, passing behind the sun from Earth). Meanwhile, Regulus – whose name means Little King – will be ascending in the eastern, predawn sky.
Venus will disappear into the sunrise glare in early September, pass most directly behind the sun on October 22, and emerge again into the evening sky before the year’s end.
Bottom line: Venus and the star Regulus are visible near one another around the mornings of September 4, 5 and 6, 2022. Afterwards, Venus will disappear into the sunrise.
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.
Like what you read? Subscribe and receive daily news delivered to your inbox.
Thank you! Your submission has been received!
Oops! Something went wrong while submitting the form.