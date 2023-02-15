Tonight

Hare and Dove at Orion the Hunter’s feet

Posted by
Deborah Byrd
and
February 15, 2023
Star chart: Orion, Lepus, and Columba (the Hare and Dove).
Lepus and Columba, the Hare and Dove, are two small, faint constellations near the easy-to-find constellation Orion the Hunter. Chart via Chelynne Campion/ EarthSky.

Finding the Hare and Dove

Tonight, look for Orion the Hunter, one of the easiest to find of all constellations. In fact, it’s recognizable for a short, straight row of three medium-bright stars. And these three stars represent Orion’s Belt. You’ll have no trouble spotting the constellation Orion the Hunter and the bright star Sirius nearby. You can find Orion and Sirius even on bright moonlit nights. But to see Lepus the Hare and Columba the Dove, you need a moderately dark sky with little to no moonlight.

EarthSky lunar calendars show the moon phase for every day in 2023. We’re guaranteed to sell out. On sale now! Get one while you can!

As seen from latitudes in the Northern Hemisphere, you’ll find Orion in the south around 8 to 9 p.m. As seen from the equatorial regions, Orion is more overhead. From the temperate parts of the Southern Hemisphere, Orion is in the northern sky (hold our chart upside down).

Now about the Hare and the Dove at Orion’s feet …

Sky chart showing Sirius, Canopus and Orion.
Sirius is the sky’s brightest star. You’ll always know it’s Sirius because Orion’s Belt – 3 stars in a short, straight row – points to it. As seen from the latitudes like those in Florida, Texas or southern California, Canopus – the 2nd brightest star – arcs across the south below Sirius on February evenings. From farther south on the sky’s dome, Sirius and Canopus cross higher in the sky, like almost-twin diamonds. It’ll be more of a challenge to see the Hare and the Dove sitting at the feet of the mighty Hunter. Chart via Chelynne Campion/ EarthSky.

Lepus and Columba lore

On old sky maps, the mighty Hunter of the ancient myths is seen poised with an upraised club and shield, as though fending off the raging Bull, Taurus. And then Lepus and Columba seem to cower at the Hunter’s feet.

Lepus the Hare was described by Roman stargazers as being “swift,” “light-footed,” and “eared.” Can you see all that in these stars? Then, you’ve got a good imagination!

Columba the Dove is south of the Hare. This little constellation is sometimes ignored in Northern Hemisphere books about the sky, probably because it is so far south as seen from the U.S. Richard Hinckley Allen, in his classic book “Star Names: Their Lore and Meaning,” wrote that Columba was first seen in constellation drawings in 1603. But, he said, there are hints in early writings that stargazers knew the name Columba, and identified a Dove here, over 17 centuries ago.

So watch for the Hare and the Dove at the feet of Orion. Seeing them binds your thoughts to those of the early stargazers!

Bottom line: Lepus the Hare and Columba the Dove are two faint constellations near the easy-to-find constellation Orion. You need a dark sky to see them.

Posted 
February 15, 2023
 in 
Tonight

Deborah Byrd

About the Author:
Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

