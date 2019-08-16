This weekend, watch for a morning moon

Image at top via Buddy Puckhaper of Charleston, South Carolina.

Full moon was August 15, 2019, and by August 16 the moon is in a waning gibbous phase, already beginning to rise later at night. For the mainland United States, the August 16 moon rises in the east roughly an hour after sunset. The days following full moon present the perfect time to catch a daytime moon over your western horizon after sunrise. Watch for it!

View the moon in your eastern sky late in the evening this weekend, perhaps before going to bed. It’ll be ascending in the east later and later each evening. Then look for it low in your western sky right after sunrise. Day by day, the lighted portion of the waning gibbous moon will shrink. The half-lit last quarter moon will come on August 23, 2019.

The moon is up in the daytime much of the time. But, because it’s pale against the blue sky, it’s not as noticeable during the day as at night. However, there are certain times of the month when the daytime moon is more noticeable, and this weekend presents one of those times.

Why is the daytime moon most noticeable now? The moon is up during the day half the time. It must be, since it orbits around the whole Earth once a month. A crescent moon is hard to see, though, because it’s so near the sun in the sky. At the vicinity of last quarter moon about a week from now, you might have to crane your neck, looking up, to notice it after sunrise.

This weekend’s moon is noticeable simply because the moon is still showing us most of its lighted face; it appears large in our sky. Also, in the hours after sunrise, the moon is fairly near the western horizon, so people out and about early this weekend might catch sight of it.

At mid-northern latitudes in North America, the moon will set nearly two hours after sunrise on August 17. It’ll set roughly one hour later after sunrise each day thereafter.

These recommended almanacs can help you find the moon’s setting time in your sky

Bottom line: The moon is now in a waning gibbous phase. Beginning Saturday morning – August 17, 2019 – shortly after sunrise, you’ll see it floating pale and beautiful against a blue sky. Look west!

Donate: Your support means the world to us