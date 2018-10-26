menu
Moon near Aldebaran and Pleiades October 26

By in Tonight | October 26, 2018

Tonight – October 26, 2018 – you’ll find the waning moon near two celebrities among the stars. They are the star Aldebaran and the Pleiades star cluster, also known as the Seven Sisters. Watch for this trio to rise an hour or more after sunset on this late October evening. Aldebaran will be the bright reddish star near the moon. The Pleiades will be a tiny, dipper-shaped cluster of stars near Aldebaran and the moon.

Bottom line: See the moon, Aldebaran and the Pleiades tonight, October 26, 2018.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

