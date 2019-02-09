menu
Yellowstone’s Roosevelt Arch with planets

By in Today's Image | February 9, 2019

Located in Gardiner, Montana, the Roosevelt Arch is at the north entrance to Yellowstone National Park. The US Army at Fort Yellowstone oversaw its construction. Theodore Roosevelt laid down its cornerstone in 1903.

A rustic arch over a roadway, with streaks showing the movement of a car, and the planets and moon above.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend John Ashley caught this image in early February 2019. He wrote: “After our sun, the brightest things in our celestial view are (in order) the moon, Venus and Jupiter. During February’s 1st dawn, it was Jupiter leading the way over the Roosevelt Arch in Yellowstone National Park, with Venus in second place and a 9% crescent moon pulling up the morning. The quote across the top of the Roosevelt Arch is from the act that established America’s National Parks, reading, ‘For the Benefit and Enjoyment of the People.’ Now THAT was a bright idea.” Thank you, John!

Sky chart of moon, Mars and Uranus

