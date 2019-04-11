Moon inside the Winter Circle

The Winter Circle – or Winter Hexagon – is a big circle of bright stars on the dark dome of night. It’s an asterism, or recognizable star pattern. The stars that make up the Winter Circle are Rigel, Aldebaran, Capella, Procyon, Sirius, Castor and Pollux.

Look for the Winter Circle at dusk and nightfall, because – on these April evenings – the Winter Circle stars sink below the horizon by early evening.

