Look up together: A video celebrating International Dark Sky Week 2020

Posted by in Today's Image | April 19, 2020

This video comes from John Ashley in Montana, one of our favorite sky photographers. It’s in celebration of International Dark Sky Week, April 19-26, 2020 and features musician Peter Mayer.

Want more information on activities for Dark Skies Week? Click here.

Want to find a dark sky, or recommend one? Try EarthSky’s Best Places for Stargazing page.

Want to enjoy dark skies right now? Watch John Ashley’s beautiful video, above.

Bottom line: A new video … Look up together: Celebrating International Dark Sky Week 2020.

Visit John Ashley’s homepage

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

