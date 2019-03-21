Planets in perspective

Jupiter, Saturn and Venus in front of the Milky Way identifying the ecliptic – the imaginary line on the sky that marks the annual path of the sun – and the galactic plane – the plane on which the majority of the Milky Way’s mass lies.

Padraic Koen took this photo in Strathalbyn, South Australia, Australia, on the morning of March 14, 2019.

Thank you, Padraic!

Bottom line: Photo of Jupiter, Venus, Saturn from Australia.