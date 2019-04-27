menu
Uluru sunset

Posted by in Today's Image | April 27, 2019

Uluru – also known as Ayers Rock – in Northern Territory, Australia, on April 19, 2019.

Photographer Grant Schwartzkopff wrote:

Sunset over the rock when the full moon came up right along side the rock. Absolutely brilliant.

Thank you, Grant!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

