The beauty of winter 2021

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kelly Whitt in Delafield, Wisconsin – an EarthSky editor – captured this photo of rime ice on her afternoon walk on January 6, 2021. She wrote: “Freezing fog creates rime ice, beautiful and jagged spears that coat every branch. Day after day of freezing fog has created a majestic scene to start 2021.” Thanks, Kelly!
Winter has come to the Northern Hemisphere, coating much of the world in snow and ice and stealing the sun for long stretches. But there is beauty in this frigid landscape. Friends of EarthSky are sharing their photos with us, depicting winter scenes from rime ice formed by freezing fog to plates of ice stacked up along the bay at Lake Superior. Share your best shot of winter at EarthSky Community Photos!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jim Peacock in Red Cliff, Wisconsin, captured this photo of plates of ice piled up along Lake Superior. He wrote: “Stacks of ice along the shoreline of Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin. Recent freezing in this bay followed by a slight warm up is the probable cause of this beautiful phenomenon.” Thanks, Jim!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Jill Ellis in Oregon, Wisconsin, captured this photo of frosty branches on January 5, 2021. She wrote: “Several days of freezing fog have coated every twig and branch with rime ice. It’s quite beautiful!” Thanks, Jill!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nina Gorenstein in West Lafayette, Indiana, captured this photo of ice coating the neighborhood on January 1, 2021. She wrote: “The New Year began with wind and freezing rain alerts. Ice crust and frozen rain drops appeared on branches of trees, wires, borders of roofs. These tiny icicles are so evenly distributed!” Thanks, Nina!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kristal Leonard caught these glittering ice slabs in Townsend, Montana, on December 23, 2020. She wrote: “Giant chunks of frozen shoreline on Canyon Ferry Lake in Montana at sunset.”
Bottom line: Rime ice, tiny icicles, stacks of frozen water from the Great Lakes and other gorgeous winter photos of 2021 are being shared at EarthSky Community Photos!