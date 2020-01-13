Taal Volcano in Philippines spews ash

Schools and businesses are shut across Manila in the Philippines today (January 13, 2020) as Taal Volcano – about 70 km (45 miles) to the south – spewed ash for a second day. The clouds of ash are blanketing the city. Thousands are being evacuated. There are reports of red-hot lava gushing from the volcanic crater, which is in the middle of a lake. Seismologists warn an eruption could happen at any time, potentially triggering a tsunami. Read more from Reuters.
Bottom line: January 12, 2020 photo of clouds of ash spewing from Taal Volcano in the Philippines.
