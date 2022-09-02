Have you seen the summer Milky Way yet? For those of us in the Northern Hemisphere, the summer Milky Way gives us a chance to look toward the galactic center, the thickest region of our home galaxy. If you haven’t taken the time to venture out under a dark sky to see it yet, time is running out. The areas of the Milky Way around Sagittarius and Scorpius will start dropping below the horizon. By winter, we’re looking away from the center of the galaxy at night and out toward rural regions, as it were.
But if you haven’t seen the summer Milky Way yet, don’t worry. Our photography friends at EarthSky have you covered. Enjoy this gallery of some of the many wonderful Milky Way photos recently submitted to us.
A photo gallery of our home galaxy
More summer Milky Way pics
Three views from the Eastern Hemisphere
Two views from Oregon
Photos from Steve Price
Steve Price spends time in the Utah desert near his home, taking incredible images of the night sky. Here are some of the recent ones he’s shared with us.
Bottom line: Enjoy these images of the summer Milky Way taken by friends of EarthSky. Have a great pic to share? Submit it to us!
Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.
