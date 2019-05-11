Storm on the way

Fredric Walder took this photo at Canyonlands National Park in Utah, on the evening of April 30, 2019. He said:

A storm was developing to the west over the mesas and canyons, showers were visible, and a particularly interesting eye-shaped clearing showed the sunlight and illuminated a feature at this overlook spot in the national park. It hailed later, as the storm fully developed and moved east.

