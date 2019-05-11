menu
Storm on the way

Posted by in Today's Image | May 11, 2019

Developing storm in the sky over Canyonlands National Park, Utah.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Image via Fredric Walder.

Fredric Walder took this photo at Canyonlands National Park in Utah, on the evening of April 30, 2019. He said:

A storm was developing to the west over the mesas and canyons, showers were visible, and a particularly interesting eye-shaped clearing showed the sunlight and illuminated a feature at this overlook spot in the national park. It hailed later, as the storm fully developed and moved east.

Thanks for sharing your image with us, Fredric!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

