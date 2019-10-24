Star trails from the ISS

This image of star trails was compiled from time-lapse photography taken by NASA astronaut Christina Koch on board the International Space Station (ISS) on July 5, 2019. This composite image was made from more than 400 individual photos taken over a span of about 11 minutes as the ISS traveled from Namibia toward the Red Sea.
Koch wrote on Twitter:
City lights, stars, lightning storms, even satellite flares – A composite of individual photos stacked on top of each other to show all the amazing things we see at night out our window.
What are star trails, and how can I capture them?
EarthSky 2020 lunar calendars are available! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!
Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.