Solstice sunrise over Monterrey, Mexico

Posted by in Today's Image | December 24, 2019

Raul Cortes in Monterrey, Mexico, caught the solstice sunrise in a sequence of images on December 22, 2019.

silhouette of 2 peaks with orange light behind them.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Start here and scroll down to watch the solstice sunrise. Image via Raul Cortes of Monterrey, Mexico. Thank you, Raul.

Mountain with yellow-orange light emanating between 2 peaks and sun visible between them.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Image via Raul Cortes. He wrote: “The sun shows at the bottom of the saddle, between the two peaks that form the Horse Saddle Hill (Cerro de la Silla).” Thank you, Raul!

Bottom line: Photos of the December solstice sunrise – December 22, 2019 – as captured from Monterrey, Mexico.

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

