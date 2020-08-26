menu
Smoke-covered California, from space

Posted by in Today's Image | August 26, 2020

The 2 largest fires this week both began with lightning strikes.

Image via satellite of smoke along the entire U.S. West coast.

As of yesterday, more than 650 fires were blazing in California after unprecedented lightning strikes, storms, and a heatwave that has set new records in the state. Find out more and get updates here. This image is from Monday, from NASA’s Terra satellite; it shows a smoke-covered California. Read more from NASA.

