Rainbow over Bavaria

Matt Aust captured this rainbow while he was hiking the Kranzhorn Mountain in Germany’s Bavarian Alps on October 9, 2019. He said:
The weather changed every few minutes this day, starting with thick fog, rain, clouds and nothing to see at all. Finally it cleared, and within seconds, I was able to see all the valleys, river and tiny-looking houses from above.
Taking the photo of that rainbow was pure luck. I was on my way back when it was revealed. Grabbed my camera quickly, and as soon as I had taken the photos, it disappeared. It was just a really spectacular sight.
Thank you for sharing your image with us, Matt!
