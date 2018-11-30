menu
close
subscribe

Pink lunar halo

By in Today's Image | November 30, 2018

Photographer Eliot Herman got lucky and captured a pink lunar halo when he was out snapping pictures of Venus before dawn on November 26 in Tucson, Arizona.

Image via Eliot Herman.

EarthSky lunar calendars are cool! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster

Eleanor Imster has helped write and edit EarthSky since 1995. She was an integral part of the award-winning EarthSky radio series almost since it began until it ended in 2013. Today, as Lead Editor at EarthSky.org, she helps present the science and nature stories and photos you enjoy. She also serves as one of the voices of EarthSky on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and G+. She and her husband live in Tennessee and have two grown sons.

MORE ARTICLES

Sun enters Ophiuchus on November 30

7 hours ago

Venus brightest late November and early December

3 days ago

Tonight

Sun enters Ophiuchus on November 30


We're Social all the time