Zodiacal light back in the west after sunset

By in Today's Image | February 1, 2019

It’s back in the west after sunset, unless you live in the Southern Hemisphere. Then watch for it in the east before dawn!

Dark horizon, starry graying sky, with a faint, fuzzy lighted cone extending up from the horizon.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | That lighted cone in the west after sunset, visible in dark skies after all traces of twilight have disappeared, is the zodiacal light. Mike Lewinski in Tres Piedras, New Mexico, caught it on January 27, 2019, while creating this timelapse video. The video is great, because it shows you how the zodiacal light will appear, after twilight disappears. Mike wrote: “As we near the cross-quarter day, the zodiacal light has returned to the western sky at sunset (in the fall it is in the eastern sky before sunrise) … Last night, I noticed it with the unaided eye.” Thank you, Mike!

Read more: What is the zodiacal light?

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

