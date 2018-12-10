menu
Saturday’s young moon and Saturn

By in Today's Image | December 10, 2018

Wow! We weren’t sure any of you would catch the moon and Saturn this weekend … but some of you did. Thanks to all who submitted.

We definitely didn’t expect this gorgeous shot! Then again, Yuri Beletsky Nightscapes caught it while standing under one of Earth’s most pristine skies, in Chile’s Atacama Desert, on December 8, 2018. Compare this image to April Singer’s photo below. Notice that, from Earth’s Southern Hemisphere, the moon appeared more or less above the sunset, and – Saturday night – Saturn was directly above the moon. That’s in contrast to the Northern Hemisphere view, where Saturn was to the above-left of the moon. So, from the Southern Hemisphere this past weekend, the moon and Saturn were easier to catch. Thanks, Yuri!

Want to see 2018’s brightest comet? How to see comet 46P/Wirtanen

View larger. | The young moon setting with the sun on December 8, 2018, with Saturn to its upper left. Northern New Mexico, U.S. Photo by April Singer Photography. Way to go, April!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

