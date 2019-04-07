menu
Photos of last night’s young moon

Posted by in Today's Image | April 7, 2019

The young moon has returned to the west after sunset. Check out these photos from the EarthSky Community.

Close-up of a thin waxing crescent moon.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Eliot Herman caught the young moon on April 6, 2019, from Tucson, Arizona. Captured with a Questar telescope and a Nikon D500 camera. This is 27 images at 9 X 0.3 stop X 3, stacked as an exposure fusion, deconvoluted, and adjusted with Photoshop. Thanks, Eliot!

Four photos of the young moon setting behind the rim of a mountain.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Lowenstein wrote from Mutare, Zimbabwe, on April 6, 2019: “Against all the odds – there was more than 60% cloud cover in the west – I managed to capture the thin young moon setting behind clearing clouds at the top of the southern flank of Christmas Pass. It was visible for less than a minute before disappearing below the horizon.” Thank you, Peter!

Thin young moon against an orange twilight sky.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Radu Anghel captured the April 6, 2018 young moon from Bacau, Romania. See it about halfway up, 2/3 of the way to the right. Thank you, Radu!

Thin young moon against a blue twilight sky.

Rita Raina posted this young moon shot – from April 6, 2019 – to EarthSky Facebook. Thanks, Rita!

Bottom line: Photos of the April 6, 2019, young moon.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

