menu
close
subscribe

Venus and Jupiter before sunup

By in Today's Image | January 16, 2019

The 2 brightest planets are easy to spot in the east before dawn now. Plus they’re getting closer! The Venus-Jupiter conjunction will come on the morning of January 22.

Bright planets over dark mountainous landscape

Emma Zulaiha Zulkifli caught the brightest planets – Venus (top) and Jupiter – in the east before dawn. Taken January 12, 2019 in Kundasang, Sabah, Borneo, Malaysia. Emma commented: “Worth the hike at 3 a.m. with superb friends.”

Read more: Venus-Jupiter conjunction on January 22

Read more: EarthSky’s guide to the bright planets

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Moon near Aldebaran January 16 and 17

2 hours ago

How to locate planet Uranus

2 days ago

Tonight

Moon near Aldebaran January 16 and 17


We're Social all the time