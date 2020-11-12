menu
Taurid meteors rain down in November

Posted by in Today's Image | November 12, 2020

The Southern and Northern Taurid meteor showers peak in November and often produce fireballs. A beautiful Taurid photo from an EarthSky community member – plus more about the shower – here.

A Taurid Meteor slices the sky beside Orion.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | George Preoteasa of Milford, Pennsylvania, snagged this photo of a Taurid meteor on November 7, 2020. He wrote: “The last few nights have been clear and I have been setting up my camera to take time lapse pictures in the hope of getting some Taurids. The crop is meager, but this seems to be a pretty good one, passing next to Orion. Notice Aldebaran, bright red star in the middle of the picture (not to be confused with Betelgeuse lower in the shot) and the Pleiades above. The moon was rising from the lower left corner.” Thank you, George! Equipment details: Sony a7iii, Sigma 14mm F/1.8.

Bottom line: The month of November features both the Southern Taurid and Northern Taurid meteor showers. The Southern Taurids tend to peak around November 5 and the Northern Taurids around November 12. Fireballs – extremely bright meteors, also known as bolides – are common with the Taurid meteor showers. Read more about the Taurid meteor showers. Did you capture a photo of a Taurid meteor? Share it with us!

