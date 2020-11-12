Taurid meteors rain down in November

Bottom line: The month of November features both the Southern Taurid and Northern Taurid meteor showers. The Southern Taurids tend to peak around November 5 and the Northern Taurids around November 12. Fireballs – extremely bright meteors, also known as bolides – are common with the Taurid meteor showers. Read more about the Taurid meteor showers. Did you capture a photo of a Taurid meteor? Share it with us!
