Perseids sparse, but some saw them

Posted by in Today's Image | August 13, 2019

The 2019 Perseid meteor shower was troubled by a bright moon. Some caught meteors in the dark hours shortly before dawn, and some caught them in moonlight!

Bright, colorful meteor over desert landscape.

View larger. | Moonlight obscured the peak of the Perseid meteor shower this year; many are saying the shower was sparse. But some people did see meteors. Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona caught this earthgrazer last night, the night of August 12, 2019. Notice its colors! Thanks, Eliot!

Bright meteor near Milky Way.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | For some, the best meteor-watching hours, shortly before dawn, were a chance to escape the heat and catch a few meteors. Vlad Dumitrescu in Romania caught this image on the morning of August 11. He wrote: “We went out observing and stayed until after the moon went down. The radiant went higher and activity improved. It was a good night to look up and enjoy nice temperatures, after some rough daylight hours, 37 degrees Celsius [98.6 degrees Fahrenheit] warm. Clear skies!” Thank you, Vlad!

Meteor crossing Milky Way.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Wildoner of the Dark Side Observatory in Weatherly, Pennsylvania, has an automatic camera set-up for meteor observing. He caught this one on August 11 and wrote: “After a quick review of 700 images captured last evening, I only captured a single bright Perseid meteor … You can see this bright meteor streak above center near the constellation Cassiopeia (sideways W) and pointing in the direction of Perseus. The brighter stars have been enhanced in this image to help orient your view, North is marked on the image.” Thanks, Tom!

Perseid meteor streaking the sky at dawn.

View larger. Annie Lewis told us, “Finally the clouds cleared. Perseid meteor just before dawn (August 13, 2019) in Madrid, Spain.” Thank you Annie!

Bottom line: Photos from the 2019 Perseid meteor shower.

