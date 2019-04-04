Farewell old moon, hello Mercury

If you want to see Mercury from either hemisphere, keep your eye on Venus. This brilliant beauty of a planet will help guide your eye to Mercury, the innermost planet, when the two come within four degrees of one another (the width of two fingers at arm’s length) in mid-April 2019. The chart below shows the morning of April 16, when we’ll have the closest pairing of the planets Mercury and Venus in the morning sky for all of 2019.

Bottom line: Photos from the EarthSky community of Venus, the old moon and Mercury in the east before sunup in early April 2019. Farewell, old moon! Watch for the moon to return to the west after sunset around April 6 or 7.