See it! Monday’s transit of Mercury

You’ll find even more images at EarthSky Community Photos. A huge thank you to all who submitted! Submit your Earth and sky photos here.

EarthSky 2020 lunar calendars are available! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!

Oh, hey Mercury! ??? This ultraviolet footage from our Solar Dynamics Observatory shows Mercury approaching the limb of the Sun just before the transit begins. Watch in near real time: https://t.co/5OFdcyOFJ8 pic.twitter.com/yJ3VjPEMfS — NASA Sun & Space (@NASASun) November 11, 2019

NASA posted a cool video of its observations of the transit via the Solar Dynamics Observatory. See it here.

Bottom line: A selection of photos from the EarthSky Community of the November 11, 2019, transit of Mercury. View more EarthSky Community Photos.