See it! Monday’s transit of Mercury

You’ll find even more images at EarthSky Community Photos. A huge thank you to all who submitted! Submit your Earth and sky photos here.
EarthSky 2020 lunar calendars are available! They make great gifts. Order now. Going fast!
NASA posted a cool video of its observations of the transit via the Solar Dynamics Observatory. See it here.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Abdulmajeed Alshatti in Kuwait wrote: “Mercury in a rare pass across the Sun today. This photo shows the position of Mercury after 1 hour and 10 minutes after the starting the transition in Kuwait, at sunset.” Thank you, Abdulmajeed!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Chirag Upreti in New York, New York, wrote: “We had brief clear skies over NYC during the start of the Mercury transit, later high clouds rolled in making Mercury hard to spot through the haze. I was amazed at the scale of this speedy little planet compared to our star, it gave a wonderful perspective.” Thank you, Chirag!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Joel Weatherly in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, wrote: “I enjoyed watching and photographing this morning’s Transit of Mercury. While I missed the first bit in Edmonton, the skies were very clear (some atmospheric turbulence though). Here’s my shot at capturing the event, I finally got to give my Calcium K-line filter a go.” Thank you, Joel!
Tom Marsala put together this animation of the Mercury transit. What you see here – this movement of Mercury across the face of the sun – took several hours. Thank you, Tom!
View at EarthSky Community Photos.| Ken Chan in Palo Alto, California, wrote: “It had been foggy in the morning for the past few days. Fortunately, it was clear this morning, and I was able to see Mercury transit the sun.” Thanks, Ken!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman wrote: “In Tucson, Arizona, seeing was mostly fair to poor. At sunrise there were thick clouds that disappeared for a nice window after mid-transit when this photo was captured and then more haze and light clouds for toward the end of the transit. This photo was at about best seeing conditions.” Thank you, Eliot!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Tom Palmer of Carrboro, North Carolina, wrote: “This was taken at 1:02:54 pm ET, just a few seconds after 3rd contact, when the disk of Mercury had just started exiting the face of the sun.” Thank you, Tom!
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eric Smith at Paso Robles, California, wrote: “A fitting tribute to Veterans Day was today’s transit of the sun by the planet Mercury! Enjoy, Fellow Star Voyagers!” Thanks, Eric!
Bottom line: A selection of photos from the EarthSky Community of the November 11, 2019, transit of Mercury. View more EarthSky Community Photos.