An evening storm, and a morning storm

Posted by in Today's Image | August 5, 2020

Two beautiful images from the EarthSky community, showing early August 2020 storms in the U.S. Midwest.

A dark, bulging, flat cloud moving over a green pasture.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sarah Iler of Birch Run, Michigan, captured this image on August 2, 2020, at 8:39 p.m. She wrote: “Thunderstorms all afternoon and then this shelf cloud formed in the evening. It was amazing.”

A storm pouring rain on a field, with cows.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | The next morning – August 3, 2020 – Diana Cottrell of Meade, Kansas, captured this image. She wrote: “Enjoying watching the cattle in the pasture directly behind my backyard as a mild storm passes us by.”

Bottom line: Two beautiful images from the EarthSky community, showing early August 2020 storms in the U.S. Midwest.

