See it! Photos of moon and morning planets

By in Today's Image | March 2, 2019

The moon has swept past the planets up shortly before sunp this week. The EarthSky community caught the early morning sky scenes.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Idriss Dhoparee was in Chemin Grenier, Mauritius when he caught this beautiful image of the moon and brightest planet, Venus, on March 2, 2019. Thank you, Idriss!

View through binoculars of the moon and Saturn.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines caught the moon below Saturn on March 2, 2019. “I waited for clouds to temper the moon’s glare,” he wrote.

March 2 planets and moon, annotated.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | A wider view of the planets on March 2, 2019, from Dr Ski in Valencia, Philippines. Thanks, Dr. Ski!

Steven A. Sweet of the Facebook page Lunar 101 Moon Book caught this image of the moon, Saturn and Venus on March 1, 2019. He’s in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

“Jupiter, moon, Saturn, Venus and me at -18 C,” wrote Steven A. Sweet of the Facebook page Lunar 101 Moon Book. He captured this image on the morning of February 28, 2019. Thanks, Steven!

Beautiful shot of the planets and moon on the morning of February 28 from Claire L. Shickora in Casa Grande, Arizona.

Dark sky with bright moon and planets, annotated.

View at EarthSky Community Photos.| Moon and morning planets on March 1, 2019 from Kaliannan Shanmugasundaram in Soeng Sang Town, Thailand. See the photo above!

Dark sky with bright moon and planets, annotated.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Moon and morning planets on February 27, 2019 from Kaliannan Shanmugasundaram in Soeng Sang Town, Thailand. See the photo below to see how the moon moved over the course of a few days. Thank you, Kaliannan.

Waning moon near bright Jupiter, with outline of the top of constellation Scorpius annotated.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Dennis Chabot of in Rehoboth Massachusetts – and of POSNE NightSky Astrophotography – caught the February 27, 2019 moon and Jupiter, ascending in the east before sunup, with the constellation Scorpius the Scorpion rising nearby. Thank you, Dennis!

View at EarthSky Community Photos.| Moon and Jupiter on February 27, 2019 from April Singer in New Mexico.

Crescent moon above a bright dot - Jupiter - against a black sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Waning moon and Jupiter on the morning of February 27, 2019, from Chuck Reinhart in Vincennes, Indiana. Thank you, Chuck.

Bottom line: Photos of the moon’s sweep past the morning planets – Venus, Saturn, Jupiter – in late February and early March 2019.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

