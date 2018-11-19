menu
close
subscribe

See it! The weekend’s meteor showers

By in Today's Image | November 19, 2018

Both Leonid and Taurid meteors were raining down this past weekend. Many said the Leonids were sparse this year, but the EarthSky community caught some! Photos here.

Ken Christison wrote on November 17, 2018: “I caught a nice fireball this morning while shooting the Antares launch from my yard in northeastern North Carolina.”

Veteran meteor photographer Eliot Herman in Tucson, Arizona called this year’s Leonid shower “a treasure hunt.” Yes, they were sparse, he said, but he caught some. Of this particular catch, he wrote: “Created a smoke trail that persisted for about 5 minutes. The first image after meteor flash is shown.”

Meteor and fog

Michael Holland captured this Leonid meteor through light fog on the morning of November 18, 2018, from Lake Gibson, Fla. GoPro Hero 4 Silver, ISO 800 20 second exposure. Check the bottom of this post for more from Michael Holland.

Paul Armstrong in Exmoor, U.K. wrote: “After reading your post about the Leonid meteor shower, managed to catch a photo in the early hours of Sunday morning.”

Leonid meteor above ruined building

Joel Coombs caught a Leonid meteor above a ruined building in the ghost town of Delamar – north of Las Vegas, Nevada – on November 18, 2018. D800E, 14 – 24mm F2.8 lens @ 14mm F2.8, ISO3200, 15 second exposure.

Leonid meteor photo against a starry sky.

Richard Coffman took this photo of a Leonid meteor on Sunday morning, November 18, at 4 a.m. Sony A 77 2.8 f ISO1250 24 Sec.

More from Michael Holland:

Botton line: Many said the Leonids were sparse at their peak in 2018. Still, EarthSky community photographers captured some photos.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Use Big Dipper to find star Capella

16 hours ago

Leonids peak mornings are November 17 and 18

4 days ago

Tonight

Use Big Dipper to find star Capella


We're Social all the time