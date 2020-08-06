menu
close
subscribe donate

It’s time to watch a meteor shower

Posted by in Today's Image | August 6, 2020

Every year at this time, people around the world begin to experience a grand display of meteors. Bookmark this post! We’ll be posting new meteor photos from our community of meteor-watchers in 2020 here.

Several short white streaks in a dark sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Bass Seckin in Bursa, Turkey, captured these meteors on July 29 and wrote: “Bursa, in northwestern Turkey, has a population of 3 million. It’s almost impossible to see meteors there.I went 100 kilometers (60 miles) eastward … Interestingly I had seen only 1 or 2 meteors with the unaided eye, but when I checked frames, I saw there were 4 to 6 meteors on a single frame. The reddish spot at the center of the image is Mars, and Delta Aquariid meteors’ traces are from the upper-right corner toward the bottom.” Thank you, Bass!

Delta Aquarid meteor shower 2020: All you need to know

Perseid meteor shower 2020: All you need to know

Bottom line: This is where we’ll be posting photos of meteors from the EarthSky Community in 2020.

EarthSky’s meteor shower guide for 2020

EarthSky’s yearly crowd-funding campaign is in progress. In 2020, we are donating 8.5% to No Kids Hungry. Please donate to help us keep going, and help feed a kid!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

Tonight

In 2020, Venus and Perseid meteors!

Venus adorns the eastern morning sky in August 2020.

Today's Image

It’s time to watch a meteor shower

It’s time to watch a meteor shower

We're Social all the time