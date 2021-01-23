The Mars-Uranus conjunction of January 2021

Mars and Uranus came as close as 1.75 degrees from each other during their January 21 conjunction. Despite the bright moon passing so near at the same time (January 20-21), our readers managed to capture a number of really great photographs on January 20, when the waxing moon was a bit fainter than the following day!
Theresa Wiegert is a Swedish-Canadian astronomer with a Phd in astrophysics and a MSc in physics. She has loved the sky and everything in it and beyond ever since she was four years old and asked her father about the very bright star she saw one early Christmas morning. Learning it wasn’t a star but the planet Venus, she would then read anything astronomy related she could find. Eventually she ended up as a radio astronomer, researching gas in nearby spiral galaxies. She loves science outreach and teaching, especially showing the night sky to groups of kids (and adults!)