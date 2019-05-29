menu
Lightning, New York City, May 28, 2019

Posted by in Today's Image | May 29, 2019

Alex Krivenyshev of the website WorldTimeZone.com caught these photos of the lightning show over New York City on May 28. “Watching from my window,” he wrote. Thanks for sharing, Alex!

Bottom line: Photos of the May 28, 2019, lightning show over New York City, by Alex Krivenyshev. Visit Alex at WorldTimeZone.com or WorldTimeZone on Instagram.

