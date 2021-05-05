menu
Photos from 2021’s Eta Aquariid meteor shower

Posted by in Space | Today's Image | May 5, 2021

Check out these pics from the annual Eta Aquariid meteor shower. The peak morning was likely May 5, 2021, but the following morning, May 6, might be good, too.

Greenish streak of light in dark sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman captured this photo of an Eta Aquariid meteor from Tucson, Arizona. He wrote that he captured it at: “…1:48 am on peak night [morning of May 5, 2021]. The radiant is still below the horizon, resulting in this long-trail meteor with the beautiful green, typical of Halley’s comet-derived meteors. My backyard view.” Thank you, Eliot!

Blue background with streak of light blue.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Kathie O’Donnell in Rapid City, South Dakota, captured this photo of an Eta Aquariid slicing through the Big Dipper on May 4, 2021. She wrote: “On the hunt for Eta Aquariids from the back porch again. I witnessed one meteor around 12:18 a.m. GoPro picked this one up at 2:57 a.m., followed by another one at 4:04 a.m. May the 4th be with you!” Thank you, Kathie!

Bottom line: The Eta Aquariid meteor shower peaks from May 3 through May 6 in 2021, and readers are sending us their best photos. If you have a great shot to share, send it to EarthSky Community Photos!

Kelly Kizer Whitt

Kelly Kizer Whitt has been a science writer specializing in astronomy for more than two decades. She began her career at Astronomy Magazine, and she has made regular contributions to AstronomyToday and the Sierra Club, among other outlets. Her children’s picture book, Solar System Forecast, was published in 2012. She has also written a young adult dystopian novel titled A Different Sky. When she is not reading or writing about astronomy and staring up at the stars, she enjoys traveling to the national parks, creating crossword puzzles, running, tennis, and paddleboarding. Kelly lives with her family in Wisconsin.

