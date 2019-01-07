menu
close
subscribe

A few photos of 2019 Quadrantids

By in Today's Image | January 7, 2019

The Quadrantid meteor shower – which peaked on the night of January 3-4, 2019 – has a very narrow peak. Still, the EarthSky community caught some photos.

Best New Year’s gift ever! EarthSky moon calendar for 2019

streaks in sky, mountains in background

Quadrantid meteor (solid line) and airplane (dashed line, from the plane’s blinking lights) – caught near midnight on the night of January 3-4, 2019, the peak night of the Quadrantid shower – from Joel Coombs in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Quadrantid meteor streaking from high in the north

“Another Quadrantid, same place as the first,” wrote Joel Coombs. He captured this meteor several hours after the one above. Thanks for the photos, Joel!

circle of horizon, sky in the middle

Eliot Herman captured this whole sky view of a Quadrantid meteor over Tucson, Arizona, on the morning of January 4, 2019. See a wide angle view here. Thank you, Eliot!

bright line against starry sky

Quadrantid meteor streaks past the Big Dipper on the morning of January 4, 2019, as captured by Annie Lewis near Madrid, Spain. Thanks, Annie!

Bottom line: A few photos of 2019 Quadrantid meteors, from the EarthSky community.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

After sunset, go young moon hunting

7 hours ago

Partial solar eclipse January 5-6, 2019

2 days ago

Tonight

After sunset, go young moon hunting


We're Social all the time