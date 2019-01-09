menu
Young moon over Romania

By in Today's Image | January 9, 2019

Two-day-old moon – January 8, 2019 – from the frozen hills of Bacau, Romania.

snowy landscape, clear sky, silhouette of man looking at sliver of young crescent moon

View larger. | This peaceful image is by Radu Anghel. Canon 600D + ED100 refractor. Thank you, Radu!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

