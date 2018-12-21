menu
Tuesday night’s waxing moon

By in Today's Image | December 21, 2018

If you see the moon tonight, it’ll look nearly full, illuminating the sky nearly all night on this longest night of the year for the Northern Hemisphere. Full moon comes on December 22.

Steven A. Sweet of Lunar 101-Moon Book captured multiple camera exposures of the waxing gibbous moon, at sunset, on Tuesday, December 18, 2018.

Read more: December full moon falls within a day of the solstice

All you need to know: December solstice

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

