Venus and the owl, from California

Posted by in Today's Image | May 3, 2021

Venus and Mercury are both in the western sky after sunset now, but both are exceedingly low in the sky, in the midst of bright twilight, and so difficult to spot. These photos captured them.

Venus gleaming in a twilight sky, with an owl in silhouette in front of it.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brett Joseph in El Sobrante, California caught the brightest planet, Venus, on May 2, 2021. The owl seems to be seeing it, too. Because it’s so bright, you can see Venus in the midst of the oranges and golds of evening twilight. It’ll surprise you by appearing so bright when so near the sunset glare. Look for Venus in the west shortly after sunset. Brett caught Mercury in early May, too. See the photo below, and visit EarthSky’s planet guide.

Venus and Mercury in a brightly lit twilight sky.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Brett Joseph caught this photo on May 1, 2021. It shows not only Venus (against an orange twilight background), but also the planet Mercury (higher up, against a bluer sky), which is also in the western sky after sunset now. Thank you, Brett! Visit EarthSky’s planet guide.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

