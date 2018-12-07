menu
Sunshine, blowing snow and a sundog

By in Today's Image | December 7, 2018

Sundogs – aka parhelia – are caused by ice crystals in the air. They’re most easily seen when the sun is low.

Sunshine, blowing snow from the rooftops, and parhelia, from Alberta, Canada

View larger. | This image comes from Sheryl R. Garrison, on December 4, 2018. She wrote from Alberta, Canada: “Favorite time of the year. Sunshine, blowing snow from the rooftops, and parhelia.” Nikon D 7200, ISO 200 70mm 9.0 1/2500. Thanks, Sheryl!

Read more: Sundogs, Parhelia, Mock Suns from Atmospheric Optics

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

