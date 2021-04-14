menu
close
subscribe donate

Sunlight through trees in Singapore

Posted by in Today's Image | April 14, 2021

When sunlight filters through trees, you may get a corona effect where the rays from the light sources take on the colors of the rainbow.

Dense forest of green trees with a sharp light in the center from the sun shining through, surrounded by rays in colours of blue through orange.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sohil Pothiawala in Singapore captured this photo of sunshine filtering through trees on April 7, 2021. He said the phenomenon is called “komorebi” (sunbeams) in Japanese. Thank you, Sohil!

Submit your photo to EarthSky Community Photos!

EarthSky

EarthSky

The EarthSky team has a blast bringing you daily updates on your cosmos and world. We love your photos and welcome your news tips. Earth, Space, Human World, Tonight.

Tonight

In mid-April, look west after sunset for Mars and the moon

Chart: 4 positions of crescent moon along steep ecliptic line with Mars, Pleiades, Aldebaran labeled.

We're Social all the time