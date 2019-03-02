menu
The next big leap

By in Today's Image | March 2, 2019

SpaceX took a giant step this weekend with the successful launch of its Crew Dragon demo capsule, its first spacecraft designed to carry humans.

Curved streak of a rocket launch, with a palm tree in front.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky community member Michael Holland captured this photo of the SpaceX launch. The capsule was uncrewed and only a demonstration … but it’s also the 1st commercially-built and operated American spacecraft designed for humans to dock at the Space Station. It took off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida just before 3 a.m. ET on Saturday, March 2, 2019.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

