Red sunset from Italy’s Mount Etna

By in Today's Image | December 28, 2018

Giuseppe Pappa in Sicily, Italy, wrote on December 27, 2018: “The dust and the gas from Mount Etna gave us today this fantastic view during sunset time. The sun became very red due to volcanic ash in the sky.”

“A ‘burned’ sunset,” wrote Giuseppe Pappa on December 27.

Europe’s most active volcano – Mount Etna on the east coast of Sicily, Italy – began its newest eruption on Christmas Eve 2018. Giuseppe Pappa in Sicily posted the two photos on this page to EarthSky Facebook on December 27. Thanks for sharing, Giuseppe! Read more: Mount Etna volcano eruption and earthquake cause Christmas chaos

A December 27 photo of Mount Etna from Giuseppe Pappa. Click here to go to an interactive version of this photo.

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

