Rainbow and anticrepuscular rays over English coast

By in Today's Image | February 22, 2019

“A delightful rainbow which particularly caught my eye as it framed the anticrepuscular rays on the horizon,” said photographer Alec Jones.

Double rainbow, anti-crepuscular rays, over a wide beach.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | A double rainbow and anticrepuscular rays via Alec Jones in coastal South Shields, in northeastern England. He captured this photo on February 22, 2019. Thank you for posting, Alec!

Read more: How to see anticrepuscular rays

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

