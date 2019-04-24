menu
Pink sky over Yosemite

Posted by in Today's Image | April 24, 2019

Yosemite Valley in California is home to most of the park’s famous waterfalls. This photographer caught it at dusk.

Mountain ridgeline, with waterfall, and a pink sky reflected in water below.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mimi Ditchie captured this image on April 18, 2019. She wrote: “I was taking photos in Yosemite Valley at dusk and was about to leave when the sky became pink. The color was reflected in a pond on the valley floor.” Thank you, Mimi!

Read about Yosemite Valley from the U.S. National Park Service

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

