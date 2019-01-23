menu
Patty and the ice circle

By in Today's Image | January 23, 2019

EarthSky friend Patricia Evans said she read about the giant ice circle slowly spinning in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine … and had to go see it.

Large, circular ice disk nearly fills the river from bank to bank. Woman in winter clothes is standing in front of it.

View larger at EarthSky Community Photos. | Patty Evans of Patricia Lane Evans Photography wrote: “After reading about the giant ice circle slowly spinning in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, I knew I would have to go see it in person. On Friday, January 18, 2019, I drove to Westbrook. There is a walking path along the river there and the fence was lined with excited onlookers. It was thrilling to view the now-famous ice circle up close and personal. Everyone was very friendly and we all took photos of each other …” Thanks, Patty!

Read more about the ice circle: What made this giant spinning ice disk?

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

