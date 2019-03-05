menu
One of the last Iridium flares

By in Today's Image | March 5, 2019

Only a few of the original, sometimes-glinting Iridium satellites are still in low Earth orbit. They have 3 reflective panels that occasionally catch the sun and produce a visible flare lasting between 5 and 20 seconds.

Bright streak of iridium flare, plus inset showing satellite's track across sky.

View EarthSky Community Photos. | Bright iridium flare, with an inset showing the track of the Iridium satellite over the photographer’s location. Michael Holland Sr. in Lakeland, Florida wrote: “I was able to capture one of the few remaining Iridium satellites that have the ability to reflect (flare) under the right conditions. February 25, 2019 @ 8:08 p.m. EST looking NNE.” Thanks, Michael!

Read more: So long, Iridium flares

