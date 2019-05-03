menu
close
subscribe donate

Old moon, Venus, Mercury

Posted by in Today's Image | May 3, 2019

The moon is sweeping past the planets Venus and Mercury in the morning sky now.

Waning crescent moon, earthshine, Venus & fainter Mercury, in twilight sky near a slim tower.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Asthadi Setyawan in Malang, East Java, Indonesia, caught the waning crescent moon, bright Venus and faint Mercury (lower left) on May 2, 2019. Thank you, Asthadi!

Read more: May guide to the bright planets

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Eta Aquariids before dawn May 4, 5, 6

7 hours ago

Star-hop to the Hunting Dogs

2 days ago

Tonight

Eta Aquariids before dawn May 4, 5, 6


We're Social all the time



EarthSky Newsletter

Nearly half a million daily subscribers love our newsletter. What are you waiting for? Sign up today!

Join now to receive free daily science news delivered straight to your email.