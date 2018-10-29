menu
This morning’s moon, over Hong Kong

By in Today's Image | October 29, 2018

Here’s this morning’s bright moon – together with the stars we in the Northern Hemisphere see as “winter” stars – over Yuen Long, Hong Kong.

Matthew Chin posted this photo to EarthSky Facebook this morning (October 29, 2018).

Thanks, Matthew!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

