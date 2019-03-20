menu
Night basketball

By in Today's Image | March 20, 2019

As we shift into spring here in the Northern Hemisphere, the nights are beckoning!

View straight up through basketball hoop with moon to one side with wide halo around it.

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Niko Powe in Kewanee, Illinois, caught this image on March 19, 2019, with the GoPro app on his iPhone. He wrote: “It was definitely cool’N like – a nice spring evening – and the moon was reflecting just right for a li’l night basketball!! The halo is the added bonus!!” Thanks, Niko!

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

