menu
close
subscribe donate

Nieves penitentes and Earth’s shadow

Posted by in Today's Image | August 19, 2019

“Nieves penitentes” is Spanish for “penitent-shaped snows.” These ice structures form in extreme conditions of high elevation, high solar radiation, low humidity, and dry winds.

Photographer standing in a field of pointy ice structures, with darkness rising in sky over horizon.

View larger. | European Southern Observatory Photo Ambassador Babak Tafreshi captured this image in 2014. These ice formations are called nieves penitentes, captured here at the southern end of the Chajnantor plain in northern Chile. Penitentes are found at high altitudes. They form when windblown snowbanks build up and melt due to a combination of high solar radiation, low humidity, and dry winds. The snow melts into the pinnacle shape which earned penitentes their name: they’re said to resemble monks in white robes paying penance. By the way, the dark band near the horizon is Earth’s shadow. Read about living algae recently discovered on penitentes. Image via Babak Tafreshi/ESO.

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd

Deborah Byrd created the EarthSky radio series in 1991 and founded EarthSky.org in 1994. Today, she serves as Editor-in-Chief of this website. She has won a galaxy of awards from the broadcasting and science communities, including having an asteroid named 3505 Byrd in her honor. A science communicator and educator since 1976, Byrd believes in science as a force for good in the world and a vital tool for the 21st century. "Being an EarthSky editor is like hosting a big global party for cool nature-lovers," she says.

MORE ARTICLES

Cassiopeia points to Andromeda galaxy

10 hours ago

Summer Triangle on August evenings

2 days ago

Tonight

Cassiopeia points to Andromeda galaxy

Today's Image

Nieves penitentes and Earth’s shadow

Nieves penitentes and Earth’s shadow

We're Social all the time